Healthcare heroes to get free wedding dresses in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Brides-to-be working on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic are getting support for their special day.

This week, the store Wedding Belles in Clarksville is donating dresses to healthcare heroes.

As part of Operation Wedding Gown, Brides Across America gave wedding dresses to military and first responder brides, and this year they’re including healthcare heroes as well.

“So many have shifted to next year or they’re just doing a quick service this year. Maybe they’ll wear the dress or maybe they’ll wait and wear it next year,” said Heidi Janson, Brides Across America Founder & CEO. “So many things have shifted and I think it helps with even the financial aspect of it.”

Registration is full for the event in Clarksville at Wedding Belles on Monday and Tuesday. BAA donates 2,000 dresses every year as part of this program.

