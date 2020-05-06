Health officials release weekly, cumulative ‘heatmaps’ showing concentration of COVID-19 cases in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro health officials released the weekly and cumulative COVID-19 “heatmaps” during Wednesday’s coronavirus taskforce briefing, showing where in Davidson County cases of the novel coronavirus are concentrated.

During the briefing, Dr. Alex Jahangir with the Metro coronavirus taskforce showcased the COVID-19 heatmap for the week ending May 2, 2020.

The health department also released its cumulative heatmap for Davidson County.

The map represents the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases that have been reported to the Metro Public Health Department. The darker red color on the map indicates areas with higher numbers of cases.

This data is current through May 2, 2020 and will be updated by the taskforce weekly.

The epicenter of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County remains in the Southeast Nashville and Antioch communities.

Southeast Nashville has a high percentage of essential workers and several diverse immigrant communities.

The Metro Public Health Department is partnering with organizations to provide resources and education about the virus — even hiring community outreach workers. Click here to learn more.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST for every county other than Davidson. Information for Davidson comes from the Metro Public Health Department.)