Health Department: Broadway bars open over the weekend will not be cited

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — No citations were issued to the four Broadway bars that opened for business over the weekend despite an order for all bars in Nashville and Davidson County to close amid a spike in confirmed coronavirus cases.

According to a spokesperson for the Metro Public Health Department, the department was alerted Friday night that Jason Aldean’s Kitchen + Rooftop Bar, FGL House and Luke Bryan’s 32 Bridge were open to customers. When health officials visited the bars and ordered them to close, the department stated all three cooperated.

The following night, the health department said it was informed that Nashville Underground was open business. When the bar was told to shut down, the department said it complied.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Metro Public Health Department said “all four bars cooperated by closing so none of the four were cited.”

