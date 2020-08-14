Health center in North Nashville hosts free COVID-19 testing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Mathew Walker Comprehensive Health Center tested people for COVID-19 and gave out personal protective equipment Friday.

Staff members said there were already people waiting to be tested before the event even started.

This is a part of recognizing National Health Center Week. The MWCHC had other events this week and Friday they gave out face masks and offering COVID-19 testing at no charge.

Leaders said this is also part of an effort to get this testing to minority communities because they have been more severely impacted by the virus nationwide especially Black and Hispanic people.

They’re telling people to get tested even if they’re asymptotic.

“You have a lot of people who are in the house with their parents, grandparents, a lot of kids who are asymptotic carriers who are in there with the grandparents for stay-at-home school, it’s good to get them tested and you want to make sure they’re not going to get their grandparents or their moms or their dads sick,” said MWCHC Chief Medical Officer Dr. Michele Williams.

The MWCHC has hosted this free COVID testing throughout the pandemic, including a recent event in Antioch where they said 25 percent of people tested positive for the virus.

Leaders said they will host other testing events in the future.

