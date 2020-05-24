Healing Field Memorial Day weekend goes virtual during COVID-19

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – It’s Memorial Day weekend, a time when many gather for ceremonies to remember our fallen service members, but with COVID-19 restrictions, organizations have had to get creative. One group is giving virtual tours for families who’ve lost loved ones.

“Families love to see these 800-900 flags flowing gently in the breeze, and they come and attach pictures and stories of their loved ones,” said Chairperson Gayle Passovoy.

Every memorial day weekend for the last 12 years, the Noon Exchange Club in Murfreesboro sponsors a Healing Field to honor our fallen soldiers and others.

“This field is for all kinds of healing, anybody who has lost a loved one… even for survivors, breast cancer survivors,” Passovoy explained, “Along with COVID, everybody has something that they need healing for.”

But with COVID-19 social distancing rules, a three-day event with hundreds of people just wouldn’t be possible, that’s why they’ve compiled video and photos from recent years to make a virtual tour of the event.

“As Memorial Day approached and we’re losing more and more of our World War II Veterans, this 20-minute video which is video which is a virtual tour kind of timelines what we usually do on a 3-day weekend,” she said.

To view the video or purchase a flag for your home for $35, click here.