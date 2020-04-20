Head of World Health Organization warns ‘the worst is yet ahead of us’

FILE – In this Monday, April 13, 2020 file photo, a patient arrives in an ambulance cared for by medical workers wearing personal protective equipment due to COVID-19 coronavirus concerns outside NYU Langone Medical Center in New York. The official U.S. count of coronavirus cases and deaths may grow a bit more dramatically, after a decision by federal health officials on Tuesday, April 15, 2020, to green light the inclusion of illnesses that are not confirmed by lab testing. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

GENEVA (AP) – GENEVA (AP) – The head of the World Health Organization has warned that “the worst is yet ahead of us” in the coronavirus outbreak, raising new alarm bells about the pandemic just as many countries are beginning to ease restrictive measures. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus didn’t specify exactly why he believes that the outbreak that has infected nearly 2.5 million people and killed over 166,000, according to figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University, could get worse. Some people, though, have pointed to the likely future spread of the illness through Africa, where health systems are far less developed.

