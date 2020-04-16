Having trouble with the IRS web portal? You’re not alone

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Several viewers reached out to KXAN Wednesday over issues with the IRS’ newly launched web portal to track COVID-19 stimulus payments and update direct deposit information.

Some viewers got a “Payment Status Not Available” message.

“I’ve had some of my friends check it and it’s the same thing, it’s pretty frustrating,” Patrick Doyle said. “I tried it three different times.”

We’ve reached out to the IRS for comment, but the agency tweeted Wednesday afternoon that their web portal is “operating at record volumes.” More than 9 million people have checked on their stimulus status already.

The #IRS Get My Payment tool is operating at record volumes. So far, 9.8M people got an Economic Impact Payment status and 1.6M provided direct deposit info. In some situations, the app responds: Status Not Available. Learn what this means at https://t.co/z4wFEL6Sb2 pic.twitter.com/3BvNibfZ69 — IRS (@IRSnews) April 15, 2020

Mike Martin, who works as a server at Alamo Drafthouse, has been furloughed since last month. He said he understands the volume, but it’s still “crazy.”

Usually, it’s the other way around when it comes to the IRS for Martin.

“Servers and bartenders don’t get tax returns, most of the time we owe money,” he said.

The IRS has an FAQ if you’re having problems with the web portal. The agency says payment information is updated once per day.