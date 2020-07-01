Harvard COVID-19 map has Nashville in the red

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Cases of COVID-19 continue to increase in Davidson County, and new data from the Harvard Global Health Institute shows that things may be a tipping point.

Harvard researchers have developed this framework to help communities understand the level of severity of the coronavirus outbreak in their area. Nashville Metro is in red, meaning that this area is at a tipping point. Researchers recommend the return of stay-at-home orders since Davidson County now has 26.8 cases per 100,000 people.

Another metric to consider is hospital capacity. Right now, there are more than 200 ICU beds available. According to Harvard Nashville can sustain 13 out of 10,000 people being hospitalized. A number we could exceed if the pandemic worsens.

Cellphone GPS data from Unacast also shows that Davidson county that we are not doing a good job of social distancing. The state of Tennessee and Davidson county score an ‘F’ overall and in every category for social distancing

The US as whole continues to lag behind also when it comes to COVID testing. According to Harvard, daily testing in Tennessee is at 154 per 100,000 people. For mitigation, we need to test 408 per 100,000 people and for suppression, we need to test 1,504 per 100,000 people.

Until a vaccine or successful treatment is found, taking steps to mitigate or suppress the spread of COVID-19 is essential.

