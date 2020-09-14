Harpeth High School closes for 2 weeks to mitigate spread of COVID-19 in Cheatham County

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Harpeth High School will be closing for two weeks to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, according to the Cheatham County School District Facebook page.

School officials apologized for having to make this ‘last minute’ decision, but said after consulting with the Cheatham County Health Department, they felt it was the right choice.

Harpeth High School began to dismiss students at 11:45 a.m. Monday. Buses are running normal routes Monday afternoon, but if parents want to pick up their child, they can follow the proper check-out protocols.

In-person students can return to school on Tuesday, September 29.

During this time, all students will be transitioned to remote learning. Students must log in daily to be counted as present and to receive all remote assignments.

No athletic practices, games or extra-curricular activities will be held during this two week period.

The building will be disinfected during this time. Seniors will take the ACT on the scheduled make-up day on Tuesday, Oct. 6.

