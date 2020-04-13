Hard times for Contributor vendors just got harder, here’s how to help

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – People across the world are taking major financial hits as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Those who have already fallen on hard times are facing even tougher times now.

“Today was horrible. I didn’t make but a dollar,” said Jamie.

Jamie is a vendor for the Contributor newspaper. It’s her business and source of income.

“We print a paper and we sell it,” said Executive Director of the Contributor, Cathy Jennings. “We sell it to people experiencing homelessness. We’re like a wholesaler and they’re our customer, and then they sell it to the customer.”

Vendors like Jamie have their spot and sell papers to people driving by in their cars, but lately due to social distancing regulations and “stay at home” laws, there are fewer cars on the street. Less traffic translates to less income, and the goal of the paper is for vendors to earn enough to afford housing.

“The people I really worry about, are vendors who have worked their way into housing and this is a primary source of their income,” said Jennings.

Just like any other business, the Contributor has adapted to the times.

“You can Venmo @the-contributor. Just put your vendors name in there and they get 100% of the proceeds when you put their name in there,” said Jennings. “So when you Venmo your vendor, you will automatically get a digital copy of the contributor. You can also purchase a subscription on our website thecontributor.org.” You can also donate to the Vendor Relief Fund.

As the world hurts during this time, those who were already hurting are feeling an even greater impact.

“It gets my bills paid, and then I’ve had some of them tell me hey you need to go get a job and I’m like hey this is my job,” said Jamie.

