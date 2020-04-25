Happening today: St. Jude Hero Virtual Run

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Saturday would have been the 21st running of the Rock n’ Roll Marathon in Nashville, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event was cancelled.

However, St. Jude Heroes are still pushing through! They’re holding a virtual run and you can find out more on their Facebook page.

Dean Ives is one of those heroes and said he’s running in honor of his daughter Sydney.

She was a patient at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Sydney passed away 10 years ago due to a brain tumor. Ives said he is thankful for the extended time they had with her due to St. Jude.

If you want to help the kids at St. Jude you can reserve you $100 ticket to the St. Jude Dream Home by going to our website here.