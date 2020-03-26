Hamilton County resident identified as 3rd coronavirus-related death in Tennessee

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Hamilton County resident has died after being diagnosed with COVID-19, according to the Chattanooga-Hamilton County Health Department.

The department made the announcement on its Facebook page Wednesday evening and wrote the Hamilton County resident was “over 65 years old with underlying illness and died in a local hospital.”

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce this COVID-19 death,” Health Department Administrator Becky Barnes said in a statement.

She added, “we extend our condolences to the family; however, this reminds us to continue our prevention efforts and to fight this disease with firm resolve.”

The Chattanooga-Hamilton County Health Department reported 11 new cases of the novel coronavirus Wednesday, bringing the total of confirmed cases in the county to 26.

The Tennessee Department of Health announced during its Wednesday afternoon update that a third person had died in the state as a result of COVID-19, but would not specify the county where the person lived. A short time later, the Chattanooga-Hamilton County Health Department provided details about its death.

Two other people have died of coronavirus in the state. Pete Meenen, a 73-year-old Davidson County resident and longtime employee of the Brentwood YMCA, passed away Friday, while Ron Golden, a 56-year-old Goodlettsville marine who was recently diagnosed with cancer, died Saturday.

Tennessee Department of Health Confirmed Cases

County # of Cases Anderson 3 Bedford 1 Blount 3 Bradley 3 Campbell 2 Carroll 3 Cheatham 7 Chester 1 Claiborne 1 Cocke 1 Cumberland 3 Davidson 188 DeKalb 1 Dickson 5 Dyer 2 Fayette 3 Franklin 1 Gibson 2 Greene 7 Grundy 1 Hamblen 2 Hamilton 15 Hardin 1 Hawkins 1 Houston 3 Jefferson 4 Knox 20 Lewis 1 Lincoln 1 Loudon 3 Madison 2 Marion 1 Maury 7 McMinn 2 Monroe 2 Montgomery 6 Overton 1 Perry 1 Putnam 9 Roane 1 Robertson 15 Rutherford 19 Scott 1 Sevier 2 Shelby 117 Sullivan 2 Sumner 36 Tipton 6 Washington 7 White 1 Williamson 66 Wilson 10 Residents of other states/countries 100 Pending 81 Total Cases – as of (3/25/20) 784

