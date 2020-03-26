Breaking News
Gaylord Opryland to temporarily suspend operations amid COVID-19 pandemic
Hamilton County resident identified as 3rd coronavirus-related death in Tennessee

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Hamilton County resident has died after being diagnosed with COVID-19, according to the Chattanooga-Hamilton County Health Department.

The department made the announcement on its Facebook page Wednesday evening and wrote the Hamilton County resident was “over 65 years old with underlying illness and died in a local hospital.”

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce this COVID-19 death,” Health Department Administrator Becky Barnes said in a statement.

She added, “we extend our condolences to the family; however, this reminds us to continue our prevention efforts and to fight this disease with firm resolve.”

The Chattanooga-Hamilton County Health Department reported 11 new cases of the novel coronavirus Wednesday, bringing the total of confirmed cases in the county to 26.

The Tennessee Department of Health announced during its Wednesday afternoon update that a third person had died in the state as a result of COVID-19, but would not specify the county where the person lived. A short time later, the Chattanooga-Hamilton County Health Department provided details about its death.

Two other people have died of coronavirus in the state. Pete Meenen, a 73-year-old Davidson County resident and longtime employee of the Brentwood YMCA, passed away Friday, while Ron Golden, a 56-year-old Goodlettsville marine who was recently diagnosed with cancer, died Saturday.

Ron Golden (Courtesy: Peggy Flanagan) & Pete Meenen (Courtesy: Brentwood YMCA/CaringBridge)

Tennessee Department of Health Confirmed Cases

County# of Cases
Anderson3
Bedford1
Blount3
Bradley3
Campbell2
Carroll3
Cheatham7
Chester1
Claiborne1
Cocke1
Cumberland3
Davidson 188
DeKalb1
Dickson5
Dyer2
Fayette3
Franklin1
Gibson2
Greene7
Grundy1
Hamblen2
Hamilton15
Hardin 1
Hawkins1
Houston3
Jefferson4
Knox20
Lewis1
Lincoln1
Loudon3
Madison2
Marion1
Maury7
McMinn 2
Monroe2
Montgomery6
Overton1
Perry1
Putnam9
Roane1
Robertson15
Rutherford19
Scott1
Sevier2
Shelby117
Sullivan 2
Sumner36
Tipton6
Washington7
White1
Williamson66
Wilson 10
Residents of other states/countries100
Pending81
Total Casesas of (3/25/20)784

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

