Gym owners adapt as COVID-19 cases rise in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — In Nashville, some local businesses are going above and beyond to keep customers safe, despite the recent surge in COVID-19 cases.

Despite COVID-19 cases increasing in Nashville, gyms are allowed to stay open. All three CycleBar locations in Nashville have only been back open for a few weeks and they want to keep it that way, which is why there are strict rules customers need to follow from the moment you walk up to the front door.

Doors stay open so nobody has to touch the handle. Once you step inside, a staff member takes your temperature, you do a touchless check-in and head directly to your bike in the studio. Then you can take your mask off.

Towel service, water machines and lockers are not allowed to be used. Each studio also has a state-of-the-art air purification system in their HVAC units that circulate fresh air and help eliminate viruses and bacteria.

Gyms have always been a place where germs can easily spread, which is why these owners have had to find an entirely new way to operate.

“It has been a slow progression, but the longer that we have been open our riders are understanding all of the measures that we’ve been taking to keep them safe. And we don’t want them to just feel safe, we want them to be safe while they are visiting our studios,” explained owner Trish Spivey.

CycleBar used resources like the Payroll Protection Program to make sure they can afford to pay their staff and maintain a large supply of disinfectant products.

“It wasn’t cheap, but we didn’t feel right operating in an environment that could potentially be unsafe for any of our staff or our members. So, there is really no length that we are going to go to keep everyone safe,” added Spivey.

For anyone that doesn’t feel comfortable coming back yet, CycleBar also offers virtual, at-home workouts.

