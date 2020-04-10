Group donates hundreds of face masks, shields to Montgomery County first responders

(Source: D. Phillips Photography / Montgomery Co. Sheriff’s Office)

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A local group has donated over 800 face masks and nearly 500 face shields to Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Clarksville Police Department, Clarksville Fire Rescue, and Montgomery County EMS.

Operation Come Together’s mission “is to provide free personal protective equipment in the form of cloth face masks and plastic face shields to healthcare workers and first-line responders to COVID-19.” The group has made and donated over 10,500 face masks and 4,000 face shields for more than 40 hospitals, clinics, pharmacies, and first responders in less than three weeks.

The non-profit works with volunteers and donations and has volunteers throughout the state and operates out of Dover, Erin, Greenbrier, Fort Campbell, Nashville, and Goodlettsville. They are in need of more volunteers and donations, and still have approximately 2,000 face mask requests waiting to be fulfilled.

To learn more about Operation Come Together, volunteer, donate, or to open a location, visit their website by clicking here.

