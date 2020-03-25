Group behind Sesame Street offers resources for parents and kids

FILE – This May 30, 2018 file photo shows Sesame Street character Count von Count at Sesame Workshop’s 16th annual Benefit Gala in New York. The Muppet best known as the Count is joining Elmo, Rosita and her mom, Rosa, in public service announcements airing Monday, March 9, 2020, to encourage parents of young children to make sure they and their children are counted in the 2020 census. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK CITY (NEXSTAR/WTEN) — Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit educational organization behind Sesame Street, is offering a broad variety of free resources to help children and families during the coronavirus pandemic. On Tuesday they announced their Caring for Each Other initiative.

This brand new content will feature Sesame Street Muppets sharing messages of love and kindness, playful learning activities, and virtual playdates and is launching soon.

The initiative features resources designed to help parents provide comfort and manage anxiety, as well as help with creating routines, fostering playful learning at home, and staying physically and mentally healthy.

SesameStreet.org/caring will be regularly updated to meet the needs of families as the situation evolves.

Sesame Workshop is also creating brand new content on topics like handwashing, how to cough or sneeze properly, and how taking good care of yourself means taking good care of others, which will be available in the U.S. and globally in a wide range of languages and released in the coming weeks.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

MORE COVERAGE