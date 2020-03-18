Grocery stores rise to meet demand as shoppers flock to buy necessities

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Supermarkets and grocery stores have been packed for the last few days as people buy supplies and prepare to self-quarantine amid the COVID-19 pandemic

The big surge in demand started a couple of weeks ago as many customers started stocking up on toilet paper, food and disinfectant.

This caused even more shoppers to buy larger quantities of household products than normal — fearing nothing would be left.

“Obviously since Thursday, our stores have seen a heavy increase in customers and how much customers are buying. We estimate that most customers are buying maybe five times what they normally buy. So that’s made it very difficult to keep our shelves stocked,” explained Kroger spokesperson Melissa Eads.

Kroger is encouraging everyone to take only what they need, even limiting the number of certain products customers may purchase.

“We have several items that we have limits on. We started in early March limiting cold and flu and hand sanitizers and that list has grown over the last week to 10 days and includes bottled water now. Hand soap, cold and flu, hand sanitizer, household cleaning products, paper products like toilet paper. Then now we’re including some boxed dinners, canned soup, and other at-home products because we’ve seen just such increased demand on all of these items and with a limit of three on these items we’re hoping to meet more customer’s needs,” explained Eads.

Some have tried ordering necessities online but deliveries are taking up to double the time and that’s if you’re lucky enough to secure household items.

Many stores are hiring more employees to keep up with the demand. Some are changing store hours to allow more time to clean and re-stock shelves. Some stores are allowing only senior citizens to shop early when the store is clean and shelves are re-stocked.

The Food and Drug Administration said there’s no reason to empty shelves at grocery stores. Agency officials insist there are no nation-wide food shortages.

FDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn said Americans should only buy enough food to last a week and low supplies on certain items will be restocked soon.

