Grocery stores are busy, but there’s no need to panic buy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — As Thanksgiving approaches many items are flying off the shelves but is panic buying becoming an issue once again? And is there a need for alarm? The answer is no.

News 2 reached out to Rob Ikard, President of the Tennessee Grocers & Convenience Store Association who said that while the volume and demand for groceries is up over this time last year, a lot of it has to do with the approaching holidays.

“Grocery stores are extremely busy this time of year. Obviously, this is the biggest food holiday of the calendar year and it’s always a big big shopping time. And in 2020 fashion, it’s bigger than ever because, of course, people are shopping more now anyway.”

Ikard also says that while the supply chain is very healthy, some temporary shortages may still arise, especially for paper items such as toilet paper and paper towels.

“If there are shortages, they’re short-lived, and they’re basically because we’re trying to still catch up from what happened back in the early spring. If you go and don’t see the paper items that you are looking for on the shelves today, come back tomorrow and they’re likely to be there because there’s always a truckload coming right behind the supplies that got taken off the shelf today.”

Ikard recommends buying only what you need for the next week or two when you head to the grocery store.