Grieving son plans to sue Nashville nursing home after dad dies from COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tim Horton’s eyes fill with tears when he talk about his dad Charles.

“I felt helpless,” he said.

Eighty-one-year old Charles Horton, who was affectionately known as “Pickle,” died from COVID-19 on May 2. At the time, he was living at the Trevecca Center for Rehabilitation and Healing, where he initially tested negative for the virus.

“He was considered by most people there the ‘mayor’ of the facility,” explained Tim, “He would bend over backward for the other residents cause he was probably one of the strongest guys in the facility.”

Three days after testing negative, Charles Horton was rushed to the hospital.

“And he tested positive,” said Tim. “They put him on a ventilator. And like 12 hours later.”

Tim says his dad was gone.

“Tim wants to pursue justice to determine what happened. And if it shouldn’t have happened, to hold those accountable — the administration and the owners of Trevecca nursing home,” said Rocky McElhaney, of Rocky McElhaney Law Firm.

The firm now intends to file a wrongful death suit against the facility and look into any role the State of Tennessee may have played in Horton’s death.

“It appears to us that there was a slow response to the outbreak at Trevecca from the state and we’ll pursue that angle as well,” explained McElhaney.

The firm has notified Trevecca Center for Rehabilitation and Healing of their intent to sue. The center has 120 days to respond.

