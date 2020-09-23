Green Hills, 12South emerge as new virus ‘hotspots’ in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A cluster of COVID-19 cases centered in Green Hills has been traced back to an assisted living facility, the Metro Public Health Department said Tuesday.

The health department released its weekly “heatmap” earlier this week, showing the “hotspots” for Nashville’s 1,060 active coronavirus cases, with the greatest concentration visible in Green Hills.

News 2 asked the Metro Public Health Department for the reason behind the spike in cases. Health department spokesperson Brian Todd said it was the result of a cluster of cases at the Green Hills Center for Rehabilitation and Healing, an assisted living facility on Hillsboro Circle.

While Todd did not have the exact number of active cases at the facility, a Metro Public Health Department report obtained by News 2 Monday night showed 43 cases had been confirmed at the facility.

The “heatmap” also showed another lesser “hotspot” emerging in 12South; however, Todd said the reason for that was not immediately clear.

The Metro Public Health Department’s “heatmap” showing all confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic indicated the largest concentration continued to be in Southeast Davidson County and the downtown Nashville area.

