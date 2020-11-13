Green Hill High School to move to remote learning Tuesday

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Wilson County School District has announced Green Hill High School will transition to remote learning beginning Tuesday, November 17 through Friday, November 20.

The move was made due to more students and staff affected by COVID-19 and to keep the school community healthy.

The school district says the current plan is for students to return to in-person hybrid learning the week of November 30 following Thanksgiving break. As a reminder, the current hybrid model has Mondays serving as a remote day. Therefore, the first day of full remote learning is will be Tuesday the 17th.

Green Hill High School’s transition will not affect any Mt. Juliet Middle School students attending class at the high school.

Food Service will be available using the school district’s Remote Learning Protocols (RLP). Families who need food service during remote learning should contact Melissa Evans at evansmel100@wcschools.com by 9 a.m. each morning.

Food will be ready for families who request it each day at the drive through pick up, located at the sidewalk next to the outdoor eating area from 11-11:30 a.m.

Should any changes happen during remote learning, the school district will contact all families to let them know of new protocols for food service.

Families also have the option of emailing a cafeteria manager at any school in the district to place an order and receive a meal. Families are asked to have orders placed by 9 a.m. each school day. A list of cafeteria managers and their email addresses can be found here.

Any families struggling with reliable internet access are welcome to use Green Hill High School’s parking lot, which has been made available as a hotspot for additional support.

Parents and students are also asked to notify their teachers if their internet is not reliable so they can be provided with learning packets as needed.