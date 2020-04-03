‘Gratitunes’ gives back to Vanderbilt health care workers with a song

Live Now
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — It’s no secret– doctors, nurses, and hospital staff are working round the clock in the intense battle against the COVID-19 pandemic. Many of us are looking for ways to tell those workers, “thank you,” and now, Vanderbilt Health has come up with a creative way to do just that.

They have a new website called Gratitunes, where you can go and dedicate a song to the doctors, nurses, and staff of Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

It’s an easy, it’s free, and it’s great way to make the people saving lives smile! All you have to do is go to gratitunes.org, and click on “Dedicate A Tune”. From there, you can either type in the name of a song, or choose one off of a suggested list. After you’ve selected a song, you’ll type in the name of the person you want to dedicate it to, as well as a positive message for that person.

Celebrities like Lauren Alaina, Jewel, and Brad Paisley have all gotten behind the website, dedicating songs of their own.

If you’re looking to take giving back a step further, click on the “Donate” tab at the top of the page. From there, you can send a monetary donation to Vanderbilt Health, which will go to supporting their very busy staff.

