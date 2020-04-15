Granddaughter of Gallatin COVID-19 victim speaks out

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee’s COVID-19 caseload continues to grow with Sumner County having the second-highest number of deaths in the state.

The family of one of the county’s victims spoke to News 2 about their loss and why they want others to stay at home.

Mackinzee Rowland said her grandfather, David Randall “Randy” Ramsey, Jr., died on April 1, after battling the virus for nearly two weeks. She said he wasn’t in the hospital for a full week before he passed away.

“Randy back in those days was considered a warrior, this big guy who thought he could beat anything… and then he died.” she said.

Ramsey Jr. was an Army veteran and only 51 years old. Rowland said her grandfather was humble about his achievements, “He was a very humble man, everyone was equal in his eyes.”

In a video update posted to Facebook this week, Paige Brown, Gallatin’s Mayor said this of the county’s 27 deaths, “the deaths actually represent about 25% of all the deaths in the state of Tennessee.”

Over half of the county’s deaths have come from the Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation and Healing.

In the video, Brown added, “chances are if you live in this community, you know someone who has died from COVID.”

Rowland said her message to Gallatin and the rest of the state is, “..stay home because you never know when your number is getting called.”

She continued saying, “there were plans for him to walk me down the isle when I get married, see my younger cousins graduate and he can’t be there now.”

Rowland added that they aren’t sure how her grandpa contracted the virus but she said Ramsey Jr. drove for Uber and came into contact with a lot of people.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help with expenses.

