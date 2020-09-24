Grand Ole Opry to host in-person crowd of 500 for 95th anniversary show

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Hundreds of country music fans will be in the audience for the Grand Ole Opry’s 95th anniversary show next weekend.

During his weekly coronavirus briefing Thursday, Nashville Mayor John Cooper announced the Oct. 3 program, which will feature Dierks Bentley, Terri Clark, Vince Gill and Lorrie Morgan, will be authorized to have an in-person audience of 500.

Cooper announced Phase Three of the city’s reopening, which begins Oct. 1, will allow for events of up to 30% capacity or 500 people with a plan approved by the Metro Public Health Department.

Phase Three will also allow bars and restaurants to have 100 patrons per floor with an additional 100 patrons at an outside location, including a patio or rooftop, at up to 50% capacity. All bars and restaurants must close at 11 p.m.

