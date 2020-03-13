Grand Ole Opry, Ryman Auditorium evaluating performances in wake of COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — As cancellations at entertainment venues continue amid COVID-19 concerns, the Grand Ole Opry and Ryman Auditorium are currently making decisions surrounding upcoming performances.

Opry officials said they are evaluating possible postponements and rescheduling options and will inform the public when decisions are made.

If you are unable to attend a previously scheduled tour or a show at the Opry, you are asked to contact them online. Click here for more.

You will need to give them your name and phone number for a refund or to reschedule for a later date.

The Ryman Auditorium is also evaluating upcoming performances and tours.

The historic venue tweeted the safety of their employees, guests and artists is its top priority and thanked everyone for their patience and understanding.

The safety of our employees, guests and artists is our top priority, and we are currently making decisions with that priority in mind during this rapidly changing situation. We are working with artists to evaluate possible postponements and/or rescheduled shows. — Ryman Auditorium (@theryman) March 13, 2020

Most patients with COVID-19 have a mild respiratory illness including fever, cough and shortness of breath. The Tennessee Department of Health strongly encourages Tennesseans to wash your hands often with soap and water and to not touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.



The Health Department asks the community to consider carefully the implications of holding meetings or events involving large numbers of people, especially if the group is likely to include high-risk individuals. All medically fragile citizens should avoid crowds and take other actions to protect their health.



High-risk individuals are defined as adults over 60 years old or people of any age with serious chronic medical conditions such as: Heart disease, diabetes, or lung disease.

The Tennessee Department of Health offers a COVID-19 Public Information Line at 877-857-2945, with information available daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central Time.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the Coronavirus outbreak.

MORE COVERAGE