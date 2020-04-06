Graduation and summer semester plans at area colleges and universities

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Universities across Tennessee have announced changes to commencement ceremonies and summer classes out of concern for the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Vanderbilt University: Class of 2020 Commencement ceremonies previously scheduled for May have been postponed to May 2021. Nursing, Owen, Peabody graduate and professional programs plus all undergraduate summer classes will be conducted online. Summer camps and conferences are to be announced.

Belmont University: Class of 2020 Commencement ceremonies previously scheduled for May 2 will be rescheduled for August 7. The official graduation date will not be delayed, and diplomas will be delivered on time. No details have yet been provided about summer classes.

Tennessee State University: Class of 2020 Spring Commencement will not be held on May 1 and 2, 2020. Commencement ceremonies have been postponed until Saturday, August 1. TSU is currently doing all classes online, though specifics about summer classes have not yet been provided.

Middle Tennessee State University: Class of 2020 Spring Commencement ceremonies are canceled. Graduates are invited to march in any future commencement exercise, including the Summer ceremony on August 8 or the Winter ceremony set for December 12. All summer classes will be online or remote only.

University of Tennessee: Class of 2020 Spring Commencement ceremonies are canceled, a ceremony will be held at a later date to be determined. All summer classes will be continued online-only.

Trevecca Nazarene University: Commencement will be postponed to a later date. While the ceremony will not happen as scheduled, degrees will be conferred in early May. No information is yet available regarding summer classes.

Austin Peay State University: Graduation ceremonies have been delayed and a new date is being researched. Students also have the opportunity to attend August or December commencements. All summer classes will be held online.

Nashville State Community College: Commencement ceremonies have been delayed to a later date not yet determined. All summer classes will be held online.

