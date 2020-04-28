Governor’s Square Mall set to reopen this week in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Officials with Governor’s Square Mall said it’s set to reopen this week in Clarksville.

The reopening will happen on Wednesday, April 29 during regular mall hours. Officials said the reopening will strictly follow Governor Lee’s guidelines.

Mall officials released the following statement:

We look forward to welcoming our friends, neighbors, merchants and visitors. They can rest assured that extensive steps are in place to make every visit a safe and healthy one. All businesses and patrons are urged to follow the Tennessee Pledge which details the plan for Tennesseans to resume work in a safe environment, restore their livelihoods, and reboot the state’s economy. Governor’s Square Mall

You can learn more about the specific guidelines online here.

There will be several changes throughout the mall. Employees will be wearing face coverings in accordance with state and CDC guidelines and the mall will be especially cleaning high-touch areas.

While the mall itself will be open, some stores, restaurants and other businesses may be opening at a later date.

Although normal mall hours of 10AM-9PM Monday through Friday and 11AM-6PM on Sunday will resume, it is suggested people check online for the hours of operations of individual stores.

