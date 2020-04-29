Governor’s Square Mall reopens at half capacity in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Governor’s Square Mall in Clarksville was one of the many businesses that reopened Wednesday morning. The mall opened at fifty percent capacity with strict limitations for business owners and employees.

“We ask them to at least hand sanitize every 10 to 15 minutes,” said Andra Ruffier, marketing director for Governor’s Square Mall. “When they come in every day we do a temperature check to make sure they are 100.3 or less. And, we also make sure that they have to wear their protective masks at all times especially engaging with the customers.”

Sanitizing stations were added to every entrance into the mall and customers are prohibited from standing 6-feet or less from other customers or employees. Each business is only allowed to operate at fifty percent capacity.

“We are helping them work on their square footage so they know exactly what their 50 percent is,” Ruffier explained. “Stores such as City Gear and Great American Cookie — they’ve already put up 6 feet distancing markers.”

Raul Arellano is the owner of American Spirit. He placed arrow markers on his floor to direct customers upon entry.

“It’s only one way,” Arellano said. “That way for the exit. Inside is this way.”

Mall officials also spaced out tables in the food court to 6-feet a part on every angle. In addition, the mall is offering a “mall-to-go” program which operates much like curbside pickup.

“They can place an order over the phone or online and the store will take it and put it in the car for them,” Ruffier said.

While corporate stores like Belk, JCPenny and Old Navy have chosen to delay their reopening in lieu of training and thorough cleaning, Governor’s Square will be open for operation during their normal business hours 7 days a week.

