Governor reports more than 300 COVID-19 cases at Kentucky prison

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – Gov. Andy Beshear says a Kentucky prison has been hit by hundreds of additional coronavirus cases.

He said Tuesday that testing of inmates and staff at Green River Correctional Complex revealed more than 300 additional virus cases. When factoring in previous cases, the governor says the infection rate has reached about 40% at the western Kentucky prison.

Inmates will be divided into housing units based on their health status in an effort to contain the virus’s spread.

Meanwhile, Beshear reported 625 coronavirus cases statewide Tuesday, a one-day high in Kentucky. Nearly half of those cases came from Green River.

