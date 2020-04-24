coronavirus

Governor releases detailed economic plan for re-opening Tennessee

Coronavirus

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Many restaurants across Tennessee will be allowed to reopen as early as Monday at half occupancy, while retail stores can open Wednesday, under a plan unveiled by Governor Bill Lee.

During a news conference Friday morning, the governor revealed the first steps of the “Tennessee Pledge,” the state’s roll-out of guidance and best practices for businesses in 89 of the 95 counties to re-open, while keeping employees and customers safe.

Lee said Tennessee restaurants are able to reopen Monday at 50-percent capacity, while retail stores can open Wednesday at 50-percent capacity. He has recommended that employees in both industries wear cloth face coverings and that business owners follow federal guidelines for hygiene and workplace sanitation standards related to the pandemic.

The governor said the “Tennessee Pledge” plan is supported by data showing the state’s curve of novel coronavirus infections hitting “a plateau.”

The state has seen the average daily growth rate remain stable for 14 days, in addition to a steady downward trajectory in positive tests as a percentage of total tests since April 1, according to Governor Lee. Testing has also increased, including open testing across 33 sites over last weekend, 18 this weekend and more in the future.

Lee said 15-percent of Tennessee’s workforce filed unemployment claims as of this week, which equates to more than 400,000 people. State officials predict a $5-billion loss in the state’s gross domestic product during 2020.

“Tennesseans pulled together to flatten the curve, and it is time for people to begin to get back to work and back to their businesses,” Lee said during his news conference. “We are pursuing a careful, measured approach to reopening our economy that does not depend on heavy-handed mandates but instead provides practical tools for businesses of all sizes.”

The governor called Friday’s announcement the first step in reopening the state’s economy. The plan applies to 89 of the state’s 95 counties, excluding Shelby, Madison, Davidson, Hamilton, Knox and Sullivan counties, which will have their own strategies. Nashville Mayor John Cooper unveiled his four-phase plan for reopening the city on Thursday morning.

“Like the rest of the country, Tennessee has taken an unprecedented economic hit with families and small businesses feeling the most pain,” Lee said. “We must stay vigilant as a state, continue to practice social distancing, and engage in best practices at our businesses so that we can stay open.”

Lee’s administration assembled the Tennessee Economic Recovery Group, pulling together the state’s departments of tourism, economic development, and revenue, members of the Tennessee General Assembly, and business leaders to safely reboot Tennessee’s economy. The group is chaired by Tennessee Department of Tourist Development Commissioner Mark Ezell.

Ezell said the state’s guidelines for restaurants and retail stores were developed in cooperation with business leaders in both sectors, mayors from across the state, and members of the legislature and health experts, as well as Unified Command which includes the Tennessee Department of Health. He added the reopening of future sectors would be accomplished with similar input from industry leaders and elected officials.

“We need Tennessee businesses, workers, and consumers to step up and pledge to follow these guidelines,” Ezell said. “It is critically important that we maintain our commitment to social distancing and adhere to these new guidelines so that we can continue to reopen our economy.”

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

CountyCases
Anderson23
Bedford130
Benton5
Bledsoe214
Blount48
Bradley38
Campbell13
Cannon10
Carroll14
Carter6
Cheatham28
Chester10
Claiborne5
Clay5
Cocke14
Coffee25
Crockett6
Cumberland61
Davidson 1,918
Decatur4
DeKalb10
Dickson56
Dyer30
Fayette48
Fentress4
Franklin28
Gibson32
Giles6
Grainger4
Greene38
Grundy27
Hamblen14
Hamilton129
Hardeman8
Hardin 4
Hawkins28
Haywood14
Henderson5
Henry11
Hickman16
Houston4
Humphreys7
Jackson6
Jefferson16
Johnson2
Knox202
Lake20
Lauderdale16
Lawrence16
Lewis2
Lincoln11
Loudon24
Macon35
Madison94
Marion28
Marshall22
Maury35
McMinn 6
McNairy10
Meigs5
Monroe12
Montgomery130
Moore3
Morgan5
Obion12
Overton7
Perry8
Polk7
Putnam101
Rhea4
Roane8
Robertson125
Rutherford351
Scott11
Sequatchie3
Sevier34
Shelby1,951
Smith18
Stewart6
Sullivan 47
Sumner556
Tipton87
Trousdale27
Unicoi1
Union3
Van Buren1
Warren4
Washington46
Wayne2
Weakley9
White4
Williamson369
Wilson 195
Residents of other states/countries277
Pending192
Total Casesas of (4/23/20)8,266

Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee

County# of Deaths
Anderson1
Bedford2
Benton1
Blount3
Bradley1
Campbell1
Carroll1
Carter1
Davidson21
Fayette1
Franklin1
Gibson1
Greene2
Grundy1
Hamblen2
Hamilton13
Hawkins2
Haywood1
Knox4
Macon3
Madison1
Marion1
Marshall1
Monroe1
Montgomery2
Obion1
Putnam4
Rutherford7
Sevier1
Shelby43
Smith1
Sullivan1
Sumner32
Trousdale1
Williamson7
Wilson1
Out of State1
Pending1
Total Deaths (as of 4/23/20)170

