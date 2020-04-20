coronavirus

Governor: More than 11,000 free COVID-19 tests performed over the weekend

Coronavirus

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A total of 11,230 Tennesseans received free coronavirus testing over the weekend, the governor said Monday.

This was the first weekend that testing was offered for free at more than 30 sites statewide, regardless of traditional symptoms, through a partnership between the Tennessee Department of Health, the Tennessee Department of Military and the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency.

“Tennesseans across the state heeded the call of ‘when in doubt, get a test’ and we believe these efforts will be an important part of our overall strategy to reboot Tennessee’s economy,” Governor Bill Lee said in a statement Monday.

He added, “while demand exceeded original projections, our Unified-Command group adapted quickly this weekend so that individuals who needed tests could receive them.”

Governor Lee said more than 6,500 samples were taken Saturday from 22 sites. Tennessee Department of Health personnel and soldiers and airmen of the Tennessee National Guard operated 19 sites, four more than originally planned, to meet the testing demand.

More than 4,600 tests were conducted across 11 sites on Sunday, the governor added.

On both days, Lee said many Tennesseans drove to sites outside their county of residence to obtain a test from a neighboring county that operated a weekend site.

The department of health provided the following county-by-county breakdown showing the number of tests performed:

“Since Gov. Lee’s expanded testing initiative announcement last week, we continue to see an increase in the number of citizens who want to be tested whether it’s on a weekday or weekend and regardless of symptoms,” Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey said. “We thank our local partners for their help in making testing events a success and encourage citizens to utilize their local health departments for testing during the week.”

Expanded testing will continue for the next two weekends, April 25 to 26 and May 2 to 3. Click here for a full list of sites.

All rural county health departments across the state also offer free COVID-19 testing five days a week.

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

CountyCases
Anderson16
Bedford71
Benton4
Bledsoe9
Blount46
Bradley37
Campbell12
Cannon8
Carroll15
Carter5
Cheatham22
Chester8
Claiborne5
Clay5
Cocke11
Coffee20
Crockett5
Cumberland57
Davidson 1,638
Decatur4
DeKalb10
Dickson45
Dyer28
Fayette45
Fentress4
Franklin26
Gibson31
Giles5
Grainger4
Greene30
Grundy25
Hamblen8
Hamilton116
Hardeman7
Hardin 4
Hawkins27
Haywood13
Henderson4
Henry9
Hickman2
Houston4
Humphreys7
Jackson6
Jefferson15
Johnson2
Knox194
Lake4
Lauderdale15
Lawrence15
Lewis2
Lincoln10
Loudon22
Macon33
Madison86
Marion28
Marshall16
Maury34
McMinn 6
McNairy9
Meigs3
Monroe10
Montgomery119
Moore2
Morgan5
Obion9
Overton7
Perry6
Polk5
Putnam95
Rhea2
Roane8
Robertson113
Rutherford309
Scott11
Sequatchie3
Sevier24
Shelby1,778
Smith13
Stewart6
Sullivan 45
Sumner509
Tipton56
Trousdale22
Unicoi1
Union3
Van Buren1
Warren5
Washington46
Wayne2
Weakley8
White4
Williamson348
Wilson 181
Residents of other states/countries274
Pending88
Total Casesas of (4/19/20)7,070

Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee

County# of Deaths
Anderson1
Bedford2
Blount3
Bradley1
Campbell1
Carter1
Davidson19
Fayette1
Franklin1
Greene2
Grundy1
Hamblen1
Hamilton12
Hawkins2
Haywood1
Knox4
Macon3
Madison1
Marion1
Marshall1
Monroe1
Montgomery2
Obion1
Putnam2
Rutherford6
Sevier1
Shelby35
Smith1
Sullivan1
Sumner30
Trousdale1
Williamson6
Wilson1
Out of State1
Total Deaths (as of 4/19/20)148

CDC
TN Dept of Health
Nashville

