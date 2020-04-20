Governor: More than 11,000 free COVID-19 tests performed over the weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A total of 11,230 Tennesseans received free coronavirus testing over the weekend, the governor said Monday.
This was the first weekend that testing was offered for free at more than 30 sites statewide, regardless of traditional symptoms, through a partnership between the Tennessee Department of Health, the Tennessee Department of Military and the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency.
“Tennesseans across the state heeded the call of ‘when in doubt, get a test’ and we believe these efforts will be an important part of our overall strategy to reboot Tennessee’s economy,” Governor Bill Lee said in a statement Monday.
He added, “while demand exceeded original projections, our Unified-Command group adapted quickly this weekend so that individuals who needed tests could receive them.”
Governor Lee said more than 6,500 samples were taken Saturday from 22 sites. Tennessee Department of Health personnel and soldiers and airmen of the Tennessee National Guard operated 19 sites, four more than originally planned, to meet the testing demand.
More than 4,600 tests were conducted across 11 sites on Sunday, the governor added.
On both days, Lee said many Tennesseans drove to sites outside their county of residence to obtain a test from a neighboring county that operated a weekend site.
The department of health provided the following county-by-county breakdown showing the number of tests performed:
“Since Gov. Lee’s expanded testing initiative announcement last week, we continue to see an increase in the number of citizens who want to be tested whether it’s on a weekday or weekend and regardless of symptoms,” Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey said. “We thank our local partners for their help in making testing events a success and encourage citizens to utilize their local health departments for testing during the week.”
Expanded testing will continue for the next two weekends, April 25 to 26 and May 2 to 3. Click here for a full list of sites.
All rural county health departments across the state also offer free COVID-19 testing five days a week.
Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases
(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)
|County
|Cases
|Anderson
|16
|Bedford
|71
|Benton
|4
|Bledsoe
|9
|Blount
|46
|Bradley
|37
|Campbell
|12
|Cannon
|8
|Carroll
|15
|Carter
|5
|Cheatham
|22
|Chester
|8
|Claiborne
|5
|Clay
|5
|Cocke
|11
|Coffee
|20
|Crockett
|5
|Cumberland
|57
|Davidson
|1,638
|Decatur
|4
|DeKalb
|10
|Dickson
|45
|Dyer
|28
|Fayette
|45
|Fentress
|4
|Franklin
|26
|Gibson
|31
|Giles
|5
|Grainger
|4
|Greene
|30
|Grundy
|25
|Hamblen
|8
|Hamilton
|116
|Hardeman
|7
|Hardin
|4
|Hawkins
|27
|Haywood
|13
|Henderson
|4
|Henry
|9
|Hickman
|2
|Houston
|4
|Humphreys
|7
|Jackson
|6
|Jefferson
|15
|Johnson
|2
|Knox
|194
|Lake
|4
|Lauderdale
|15
|Lawrence
|15
|Lewis
|2
|Lincoln
|10
|Loudon
|22
|Macon
|33
|Madison
|86
|Marion
|28
|Marshall
|16
|Maury
|34
|McMinn
|6
|McNairy
|9
|Meigs
|3
|Monroe
|10
|Montgomery
|119
|Moore
|2
|Morgan
|5
|Obion
|9
|Overton
|7
|Perry
|6
|Polk
|5
|Putnam
|95
|Rhea
|2
|Roane
|8
|Robertson
|113
|Rutherford
|309
|Scott
|11
|Sequatchie
|3
|Sevier
|24
|Shelby
|1,778
|Smith
|13
|Stewart
|6
|Sullivan
|45
|Sumner
|509
|Tipton
|56
|Trousdale
|22
|Unicoi
|1
|Union
|3
|Van Buren
|1
|Warren
|5
|Washington
|46
|Wayne
|2
|Weakley
|8
|White
|4
|Williamson
|348
|Wilson
|181
|Residents of other states/countries
|274
|Pending
|88
|Total Cases – as of (4/19/20)
|7,070
Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee
|County
|# of Deaths
|Anderson
|1
|Bedford
|2
|Blount
|3
|Bradley
|1
|Campbell
|1
|Carter
|1
|Davidson
|19
|Fayette
|1
|Franklin
|1
|Greene
|2
|Grundy
|1
|Hamblen
|1
|Hamilton
|12
|Hawkins
|2
|Haywood
|1
|Knox
|4
|Macon
|3
|Madison
|1
|Marion
|1
|Marshall
|1
|Monroe
|1
|Montgomery
|2
|Obion
|1
|Putnam
|2
|Rutherford
|6
|Sevier
|1
|Shelby
|35
|Smith
|1
|Sullivan
|1
|Sumner
|30
|Trousdale
|1
|Williamson
|6
|Wilson
|1
|Out of State
|1
|Total Deaths (as of 4/19/20)
|148
