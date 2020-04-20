Governor: More than 11,000 free COVID-19 tests performed over the weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A total of 11,230 Tennesseans received free coronavirus testing over the weekend, the governor said Monday.

This was the first weekend that testing was offered for free at more than 30 sites statewide, regardless of traditional symptoms, through a partnership between the Tennessee Department of Health, the Tennessee Department of Military and the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency.

“Tennesseans across the state heeded the call of ‘when in doubt, get a test’ and we believe these efforts will be an important part of our overall strategy to reboot Tennessee’s economy,” Governor Bill Lee said in a statement Monday.

He added, “while demand exceeded original projections, our Unified-Command group adapted quickly this weekend so that individuals who needed tests could receive them.”

Governor Lee said more than 6,500 samples were taken Saturday from 22 sites. Tennessee Department of Health personnel and soldiers and airmen of the Tennessee National Guard operated 19 sites, four more than originally planned, to meet the testing demand.

More than 4,600 tests were conducted across 11 sites on Sunday, the governor added.

On both days, Lee said many Tennesseans drove to sites outside their county of residence to obtain a test from a neighboring county that operated a weekend site.

The department of health provided the following county-by-county breakdown showing the number of tests performed:

“Since Gov. Lee’s expanded testing initiative announcement last week, we continue to see an increase in the number of citizens who want to be tested whether it’s on a weekday or weekend and regardless of symptoms,” Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey said. “We thank our local partners for their help in making testing events a success and encourage citizens to utilize their local health departments for testing during the week.”

Expanded testing will continue for the next two weekends, April 25 to 26 and May 2 to 3. Click here for a full list of sites.

All rural county health departments across the state also offer free COVID-19 testing five days a week.

County Cases Anderson 16 Bedford 71 Benton 4 Bledsoe 9 Blount 46 Bradley 37 Campbell 12 Cannon 8 Carroll 15 Carter 5 Cheatham 22 Chester 8 Claiborne 5 Clay 5 Cocke 11 Coffee 20 Crockett 5 Cumberland 57 Davidson 1,638 Decatur 4 DeKalb 10 Dickson 45 Dyer 28 Fayette 45 Fentress 4 Franklin 26 Gibson 31 Giles 5 Grainger 4 Greene 30 Grundy 25 Hamblen 8 Hamilton 116 Hardeman 7 Hardin 4 Hawkins 27 Haywood 13 Henderson 4 Henry 9 Hickman 2 Houston 4 Humphreys 7 Jackson 6 Jefferson 15 Johnson 2 Knox 194 Lake 4 Lauderdale 15 Lawrence 15 Lewis 2 Lincoln 10 Loudon 22 Macon 33 Madison 86 Marion 28 Marshall 16 Maury 34 McMinn 6 McNairy 9 Meigs 3 Monroe 10 Montgomery 119 Moore 2 Morgan 5 Obion 9 Overton 7 Perry 6 Polk 5 Putnam 95 Rhea 2 Roane 8 Robertson 113 Rutherford 309 Scott 11 Sequatchie 3 Sevier 24 Shelby 1,778 Smith 13 Stewart 6 Sullivan 45 Sumner 509 Tipton 56 Trousdale 22 Unicoi 1 Union 3 Van Buren 1 Warren 5 Washington 46 Wayne 2 Weakley 8 White 4 Williamson 348 Wilson 181 Residents of other states/countries 274 Pending 88 Total Cases – as of (4/19/20) 7,070

County # of Deaths Anderson 1 Bedford 2 Blount 3 Bradley 1 Campbell 1 Carter 1 Davidson 19 Fayette 1 Franklin 1 Greene 2 Grundy 1 Hamblen 1 Hamilton 12 Hawkins 2 Haywood 1 Knox 4 Macon 3 Madison 1 Marion 1 Marshall 1 Monroe 1 Montgomery 2 Obion 1 Putnam 2 Rutherford 6 Sevier 1 Shelby 35 Smith 1 Sullivan 1 Sumner 30 Trousdale 1 Williamson 6 Wilson 1 Out of State 1 Total Deaths (as of 4/19/20) 148

