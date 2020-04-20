Governor Lee: TN ‘Safer at Home’ order to expire April 30, phased reopening next week

FILE – In this March 16, 2020, file photo, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee answers questions concerning the state’s response to the coronavirus during a news conference in Nashville, Tenn. Tennessee abortion providers are asking a federal judge to order that abortions can go forward despite an executive order from Gov. Lee aimed at reducing the spread of the coronavirus. Their lawyers argue in a motion filed on Monday, April 13, 2020, that Lee’s order blocking “nonemergency healthcare procedures” should not apply to abortions. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Governor Bill Lee announced Monday that the ‘Safer at Home’ order will expire on Thursday, April 30 and the vast majority of businesses in 89 counties will be allowed to reopen on Friday, May 1.

“Our Economic Recovery Group is working with industry leaders around the clock so that some businesses can open as soon as Monday, April 27,” said Gov. Lee. “These businesses will open according to specific guidance that we will provide in accordance with state and national experts in both medicine and business.”

The Lee Administration will work with Shelby, Madison, Davidson, Hamilton, Knox and Sullivan counties and their health departments as they plan their own re-open strategies.

“While I am not extending the safer at home order past the end of April, we are working directly with our major metropolitan areas to ensure they are in a position to reopen as soon and safely as possible,” said Lee. “Social distancing works, and as we open up our economy it will be more important than ever that we keep social distancing as lives and livelihoods depend on it.”

A top Tennessee lawmaker outlined Monday how some state businesses could open up within days.



“I think you are going to see by the end of this week or the first of next week, that we are going to cautiously be opening different sectors of Tennessee,” House Republican Caucus Chair Jeremy Faison told News 2 on Monday morning hours before Governor Lee made his announcement.



The lawmaker from Cocke County said “small mom and pop businesses might be the first to re-open” when “they are ready to meet the demand of the public in a safe way.”



Representative Faison cites his own eye-opening non-scientific Twitter poll that shows some Tennesseans will take their chances at catching COVID-19 in exchange for re-opening the economy.



“Amazingly there are over 800 people who have voted now and its 62 percent of the Tennesseans who voted for this,” said the lawmaker. “They are willing to possibly get COVID for the country to open back up.”



Rep. Faison added something others may be thinking as they wonder when certain businesses may be ready for customers



“A lot of us are going to look like Sasquatch if we don’t get our beauticians and our barbers open back up,” he said.



Rep. Faison’s words come after he indicated spending part of Monday morning on a conference call with hundred or so business owners who are part of Governor Lee’s task force on when Tennessee businesses should re-open.

Governor Lee said he is advising state parks to reopen by this Friday ‘so Tennesseans can start enjoying the outdoors.’

“For the good of our state, social distancing must continue but our economic shutdown cannot,” said Governor Lee.

This is a breaking story and will be updated. Stay tuned to News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

MORE COVERAGE