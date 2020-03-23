Governor Lee holds first remote COVID-19 briefing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WRKN) — In his first remote daily COVID briefing since the start of doing them last Monday, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee unveiled what he called a “unified command,” issued an order on the shortage of medical supplies and said one of his staff members tested positive for the coronavirus.

The governor barely mentioned that the state had 615 COVID-19 cases Monday, which was up from 505 on Sunday, but he again implored Tennesseans to pay attention to ways to combat the virus by pounding his arm on his podium saying “this is incredibly serious.”

His Executive Order 18 mandates that non-emergency medical providers donate their existing supplies of things like medical masks to the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) through the nearest national guard armory.

The order also prohibits elective surgery and dental services unless it is an emergency until April 13th.

He also outlined the COVID-19 “unified command” with the governor’s finance commissioner Stuart McWhorter temporarily leaving his post to head up the group.

Lee said McWhorter will coordinate efforts between TEMA, The Tennessee Department of Health and the Tennessee Department of the Military to “change the way we attack COVID-19 in Tennessee.”

The governor added “this team will be tasked with innovative, creative and quick-decision making” in several areas. Those areas include testing, medical supplies, hospital capacity, quarantine strategies, and increased medical personnel.

Lee addressed issues with personal protective equipment (PPE) saying “there’s some very promising developments that are happening in the coming days” and “there’s a tremendous national movement toward the production for personal protective equipment for states all across the country.”

Earlier in the day, House Democrat Caucus Chair Mike Stewart criticized the Republican governor for not having plan for getting the much needed medical supplies like buying them on the open market–even internationally.

During a 15-minute question-and-answer period the governor indicated a member of his staff has tested positive for COVID-19.

“My exposure to staff member was very limited and I have no symptoms, so I feel confident of my own situation,” added the governor.

He addressed the concerns brought up by more than 2,000 doctors and community leaders who say the governor’s order of some Tennesseans to stay at home does not go far enough.

“Every city is different, every county is different and every state is different,” said Lee. “There is no one size fits all. There is no guaranteed solution” but added nothing is off the table and decisions changes everyday.”

Four doctors on the front line of the COVID-19 pandemic felt the governor could do things such as urge quarantines for those coming back from high-risk areas like spring break states.

County # of Cases Anderson 1 Blount 1 Bradley 2 Campbell 2 Carroll 2 Cheatham 4 Chester 1 Claiborne 1 Cocke 1 Cumberland 2 Davidson 164 Dickson 5 Dyer 2 Fayette 2 Franklin 1 Gibson 1 Greene 4 Hamblen 3 Hamilton 12 Houston 1 Jefferson 3 Knox 12 Lincoln 1 Loudon 1 Marion 1 Maury 6 McMinn 2 Monroe 2 Montgomery 3 Perry 2 Putnam 6 Roane 1 Robertson 6 Rutherford 9 Scott 2 Sevier 1 Shelby 93 Sullivan 2 Sumner 34 Tipton 6 Washington 6 Weakley 1 Williamson 53 Wilson 6 Residents of other states/countries 89 Unknown 54 Total Cases – as of (3/23/20) 615

Most patients with COVID-19 have a mild respiratory illness including fever, cough and shortness of breath. The Tennessee Department of Health strongly encourages Tennesseans to wash your hands often with soap and water and to not touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.



The CDC recommends that for the next 8 weeks, organizers (whether groups or individuals) cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 50 people or more throughout the United States.



High-risk individuals are defined as adults over 60 years old or people of any age with serious chronic medical conditions such as: Heart disease, diabetes, or lung disease.

The Tennessee Department of Health offers a COVID-19 Public Information Line at 877-857-2945, with information available daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central Time.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

MORE COVERAGE