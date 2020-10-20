Governor Lee, First Lady continue to quarantine following COVID-19 exposure

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Governor Bill Lee and First Lady Maria Lee are continuing to quarantine after being exposed to COVID-19.

Governor Lee said he’s feeling good and does not appear to have any COVID-19 symptoms. Despite that, he and the First Lady are still undergoing regular checks after a member of the governor’s security team tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

“Maria and I both continue to feel well. We’re undergoing continuous testing. We were tested yesterday and were both negative after our exposure. We’ll continue the testing process. We’ll also continue to quarantine so we can handle it as responsibly as possible.” Governor Bill Lee

Governor Bill Lee also noted that this is a big week for Tennessee. As Belmont University gets ready to host the final presidential debate on Thursday. Lee said he looks forward to tuning in to the debate.

