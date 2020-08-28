Governor Lee extends COVID-19 State of Emergency and executive orders to September 30

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — On Friday, Governor Bill Lee signed Executive Orders 59, 60, and 61 to extend provisions under previous executive orders regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in the state to have a cut off date of September 30.

Executive Order 59 was signed “to facilitate the continued treatment and containment of COVID-19 through regulatory flexibility, promoting social distancing, and wearing face coverings in public places, and protecting vulnerable populations.”

Executive Order 59 includes the following provisions:

Urge persons to wear a cloth face covering in places where in close proximity to others, while facilitating local decision-making concerning face covering requirements;

Urge social distancing and limit social and recreational gatherings of 50 or more persons, unless adequate social distancing can be maintained;

Limit nursing home and long-term-care facility visitation, while providing a framework for safe, limited visitation, and continue the closure of senior centers;

Provide that employers and businesses are expected to comply with the Governor’s Economic Recovery Group Guidelines (e.g., Tennessee Pledge) for operating safely (the 6 counties with locally run county health departments have authority to issue different directives on businesses/venues);

Provide that bars may only serve customers seated at appropriately spaced tables and must follow the Economic Recovery Group Guidelines (e.g., Tennessee Pledge) for restaurants (the 6 counties with locally run county health departments have authority to issue different directives on businesses/venues);

Continue access take-out alcohol sales to encourage carryout and delivery orders;

Allow broad access to telehealth services;

Increase opportunities for people to easily join the healthcare workforce;

Facilitate increased testing and health care capacity;

Extend deadlines and suspend certain in-person continuing education, gathering, or inspection requirements to avoid unnecessary person-to-person contact; and

Increase opportunities to work remotely where appropriate.

Executive Orders 60 and 61 were signed to “allow for electronic government meetings subject to transparency safeguards and remote notarization and witnessing of documents, allowing for implementation of best practices developed during COVID-19 for providing live broadcasts of electronic meetings and safely conducting in-person transactions…”

To learn more about the executive orders, click here.

