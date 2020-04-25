Breaking News
TDH reports 178 deaths, 9,189 COVID-19 cases in Tennessee
Governor Lee, Dr. Piercey to join News 2 for statewide town hall meeting

Watch the town hall LIVE - Thursday, April 30th, 2020 @ 6:30 pm CST

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee governor, Bill Lee, and Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner, Dr. Lisa Piercey, will join News 2’s Bob Mueller for a statewide town hall meeting on the COVID-19 pandemic.

The town hall meeting will be televised live at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 30 on WKRN News 2. It will also be broadcast live on WREG in Memphis, WATE in Knoxville, WJHL in Johnson City, WJKT in Jackson, and WRCB in Chattanooga.

The program will include questions from viewers around the state, as Tennessee marks its first week of economic reopening since “safer at home” restrictions were put into place. The program will also stream live on each station’s website.

Governor Lee and Dr. Piercey have been at the forefront of shaping Tennessee’s guidelines and approach to handling the coronavirus threat, as health, safety, and the economy hang in the balance.

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

CountyCases
Anderson24
Bedford150
Benton6
Bledsoe586
Blount53
Bradley41
Campbell13
Cannon10
Carroll16
Carter10
Cheatham36
Chester10
Claiborne5
Clay5
Cocke14
Coffee31
Crockett7
Cumberland66
Davidson 2,136
Decatur4
DeKalb11
Dickson64
Dyer31
Fayette51
Fentress4
Franklin29
Gibson35
Giles5
Grainger4
Greene41
Grundy28
Hamblen14
Hamilton140
Hardeman11
Hardin 5
Hawkins29
Haywood17
Henderson5
Henry11
Hickman40
Houston4
Humphreys9
Jackson7
Jefferson17
Johnson2
Knox210
Lake48
Lauderdale16
Lawrence16
Lewis2
Lincoln12
Loudon25
Macon37
Madison99
Marion28
Marshall22
Maury38
McMinn 10
McNairy11
Meigs5
Monroe12
Montgomery134
Moore3
Morgan6
Obion12
Overton7
Perry8
Polk6
Putnam106
Rhea3
Roane7
Robertson127
Rutherford387
Scott11
Sequatchie4
Sevier42
Shelby2,086
Smith19
Stewart6
Sullivan 48
Sumner584
Tipton91
Trousdale47
Unicoi1
Union3
Van Buren2
Warren5
Washington49
Wayne2
Weakley16
White4
Williamson381
Wilson 199
Residents of other states/countries307
Pending48
Total Casesas of (4/25/20)9,189

Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee

County# of Deaths
Anderson1
Bedford2
Benton1
Blount3
Bradley1
Campbell1
Carroll1
Carter1
Davidson22
Fayette1
Franklin1
Gibson1
Greene2
Grundy1
Hamblen2
Hamilton13
Hawkins2
Haywood1
Humphreys1
Knox4
Macon3
Madison1
Marion1
Marshall1
Monroe1
Montgomery2
Obion1
Putnam5
Rutherford8
Sevier1
Shelby43
Smith1
Sullivan1
Sumner34
Trousdale1
Williamson7
Wilson3
Out of state2
Total Deaths (as of 4/25/20)178

