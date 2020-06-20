Governor Lee confronted by protester while visiting Memphis COVID-19 testing site

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WKRN) — Governor Bill Lee was confronted by a protester while visiting a Memphis COVID-19 site Friday.

Memphis resident Theryn Bond showed up to the testing site wanting to talk to the governor about the Nathan Bedford Forrest bust and abortion legislation. Bond followed Governor Lee during his outside tour and while he was being tested.

“You can’t come to Memphis on Juneteenth, come to Black churches and pander as if everything’s O.K.” Bond said. “And now we have an abortion ban in place? Most women don’t even know they’re pregnant at six weeks. It’s not his job as a governor or being a politician or as a man to determine what a woman does with her body.”

Governor Lee did not respond to Bond during the tour. After he was tested, he got into his car and was driven away.