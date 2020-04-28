Governor Lee announces elective surgery will resume Friday in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — As some restaurants around the state opened their doors Monday, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee made another announcement.

“On Friday, we are also going to start back appropriate elective medical procedures,” said Gov. Lee at his daily press conference.

The Tennessee Hospital Association reports its facilities are losing $1 billion every month because of these delays.

“These facilities have maintained expensive operations in preparation for an to serve COVID-19 patients while experiencing a dramatic drop in volume and services that typically comprise their core business,” THA President and CEO Dr. Wendy Long said in a statement. “This creates a paradox of hospitals experiencing severe financial strain when their services are most needed.”

Gov. Lee says it is important to get hospitals back online so Tennesseans can safely resume more routine services, but how did we get here?

“It is important to reiterate that we are having these conversations because the efforts to flatten the curve are working,’ said Dr. Long.

In order for these procedures to begin, hospitals across the state will have to follow certain guidelines.

“The guidelines follow a phased approach to restart elective procedures with trigger points which would signal any need to scale back,” said Long. “Tennessee has successfully flattened the curve so that the state has abundant capacity to resume operations.”

Dr. David Aronoff, Director of Vanderbilt University Medical Center’s Division of Infectious Diseases is pleased with what he has seen at VUMC.

“We have enough PPE and people are able to come to work and feel safe and people are really doing their part and have a positive attitude,” said Dr. Aronoff.

“Across the state of Tennessee we have not seen our healthcare system overrun by this pandemic and that has really had a positive effect on the morale of our healthcare workers.”

Restarting elective surgery will happen in a phased approach and only if facilities meet the guidelines put in place. The guidelines include making sure COVID 19 testing is available for hospital staff, regular meetings with hospital administration about equipment and trends, and the amount and use of personal protective equipment.

Other states, including Colorado, Indiana and Iowa, restarted certain elective procedures Monday.

