Governor Lee: All nursing home residents, staff must be tested by June 30

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Governor Bill Lee’s Unified Command Group released a report Friday morning outlining Tennessee’s efforts to protect long-term care facility residents from the spread of COVID-19.

Under new rules from the Department of Health, every nursing home must complete an “intent to test” survey as provided for by the department prior to June 1 and all nursing home residents and staff must be tested by June 30. Governor Lee’s office said failure to comply will be considered “a serious deficiency,” and the department may seek license revocation, license suspension and civil monetary penalties.

Long-term care residents make up nearly 40-percent of all coronavirus-related deaths in the state, according to the governor’s office.

