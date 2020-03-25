Governor Lee addresses military assistance, abortion in Wednesday COVID-19 press briefing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — During his daily COVID-19 briefing, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee addressed child care needs, military assistance and the need for people to continue social distancing.

Governor Lee announced $10 million in grants being made available to child care facilities across the state, through the Department of Human Resources. He said emergency care offered by churches and non-profits would also be considered for the grants. DHS is also working to make sure all child care facilities have the cleaning supplies they need to stay open.

Military Commissioner Major General Jeff Holmes spoke about actions of the Tennessee National Guard. Major Holmes said 250 soldiers and airmen have been mobilized and are receiving training in Smyrna. He also mentioned many of these soldiers are already medically trained.

Governor Lee also discussed restrictions on elective abortions along with suspending non-essential procedures. He discussed the need to use those medical supplies for personal protective equipment.

The Governor once again urged the public to stay home and practice social distancing. He says young people are disproportionately testing positive for COVID-19.

Tennessee Department of Health Confirmed Cases

County # of Cases Anderson 3 Bedford 1 Blount 3 Bradley 3 Campbell 2 Carroll 3 Cheatham 7 Chester 1 Claiborne 1 Cocke 1 Cumberland 3 Davidson 188 DeKalb 1 Dickson 5 Dyer 2 Fayette 3 Franklin 1 Gibson 2 Greene 7 Grundy 1 Hamblen 2 Hamilton 15 Hardin 1 Hawkins 1 Houston 3 Jefferson 4 Knox 20 Lewis 1 Lincoln 1 Loudon 3 Madison 2 Marion 1 Maury 7 McMinn 2 Monroe 2 Montgomery 6 Overton 1 Perry 1 Putnam 9 Roane 1 Robertson 15 Rutherford 19 Scott 1 Sevier 2 Shelby 117 Sullivan 2 Sumner 36 Tipton 6 Washington 7 White 1 Williamson 66 Wilson 10 Residents of other states/countries 100 Pending 81 Total Cases – as of (3/25/20) 784

