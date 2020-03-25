Live Now
coronavirus

Governor Lee addresses military assistance, abortion in Wednesday COVID-19 press briefing

Coronavirus

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — During his daily COVID-19 briefing, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee addressed child care needs, military assistance and the need for people to continue social distancing. 

Governor Lee announced $10 million in grants being made available to child care facilities across the state, through the Department of Human Resources. He said emergency care offered by churches and non-profits would also be considered for the grants. DHS is also working to make sure all child care facilities have the cleaning supplies they need to stay open. 

Military Commissioner Major General Jeff Holmes spoke about actions of the Tennessee National Guard. Major Holmes said 250 soldiers and airmen have been mobilized and are receiving training in Smyrna. He also mentioned many of these soldiers are already medically trained. 

Governor Lee also discussed restrictions on elective abortions along with suspending non-essential procedures. He discussed the need to use those medical supplies for personal protective equipment.  

The Governor once again urged the public to stay home and practice social distancing. He says young people are disproportionately testing positive for COVID-19.  

CDC
TN Dept of Health
Nashville

Tennessee Department of Health Confirmed Cases

County# of Cases
Anderson3
Bedford1
Blount3
Bradley3
Campbell2
Carroll3
Cheatham7
Chester1
Claiborne1
Cocke1
Cumberland3
Davidson 188
DeKalb1
Dickson5
Dyer2
Fayette3
Franklin1
Gibson2
Greene7
Grundy1
Hamblen2
Hamilton15
Hardin 1
Hawkins1
Houston3
Jefferson4
Knox20
Lewis1
Lincoln1
Loudon3
Madison2
Marion1
Maury7
McMinn 2
Monroe2
Montgomery6
Overton1
Perry1
Putnam9
Roane1
Robertson15
Rutherford19
Scott1
Sevier2
Shelby117
Sullivan 2
Sumner36
Tipton6
Washington7
White1
Williamson66
Wilson 10
Residents of other states/countries100
Pending81
Total Casesas of (3/25/20)784

Most patients with COVID-19 have a mild respiratory illness including fever, cough and shortness of breath. The Tennessee Department of Health strongly encourages Tennesseans to wash your hands often with soap and water and to not touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.

The CDC recommends that for the next 8 weeks, organizers (whether groups or individuals) cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 50 people or more throughout the United States.

High-risk individuals are defined as adults over 60 years old or people of any age with serious chronic medical conditions such as: Heart disease, diabetes, or lung disease.

The Tennessee Department of Health offers a COVID-19 Public Information Line at 877-857-2945, with information available daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central Time.

