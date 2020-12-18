Governor could soon call special legislative session on COVID-19 education issues

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — It’s all but certain that Governor Bill Lee will soon call a legislative special session dealing with education issues due to COVID-19. The announcement could come as early as Monday.

School funding, testing, safety and loss of learning are areas of potential need as the pandemic lingers.

“Probably at or near the top of the list is what is referred as learning loss,” said Republican Senate Majority Leader Jack Johnson.

Few doubt that most kids learn better in class rather than with virtual instruction, but making up that loss is key for state lawmakers who fund so much of K-12 education.

“We are going to be looking at different options with the [Tennessee] Department of Education as to how make up that lost ground,” said the majority leader in an interview with WKRN-TV.

Some lawmakers have talked about summer school to make up learning loss, but there are also voices from teacher groups like the Tennessee Education Association on what needs to be done as COVID-19 lingers.

“Funding for additional personnel for counselors, nurses and educators to help lower class sizes so there is less risk there,” says TEA president Beth Brown.

There’s also the issue divide on whether or not standardized achievement tests should even be administered to students.

“We want to administer the assessments, we want to collect the data,” said Senator Johnson. “Because that is how we know where we are and how much ground we have lost with our kids.”

It’s an issue with the TEA president.

“Requiring standardized tests that take weeks to administer will provide completely invalid data,” said Brown. “It’s not the best use of educators’ time, not the best use of students’ time.”

But all stakeholders seem to agree that student standardized or achievement testing should not be used for the evaluations of students, teachers and districts for this school year.

“I do believe there will be almost universal agreement with the administration and the General Assembly that teachers should not be penalized,” added Johnson. “We want to administer the assessments; we want to gather that data as best we can. Students should not be penalized and districts should not be penalized.”

Lawmakers are expected also to address funding for individual school districts.

With COVID-19 forcing things like virtual learning, home schooling and private education for tens of thousands of students, lawmakers may have to make a one-time adjustment to the school funding formulas so districts do not get less money this year.