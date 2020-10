NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 29,158 cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County and an additional person died as of Saturday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

Bars and restaurants are now allowed to have 100 patrons per floor with an additional 100 patrons at an outside location, including a patio or rooftop, at up to 50% capacity. All bars and restaurants must close at 11 p.m.