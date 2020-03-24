Governor Bill Lee recommends schools close across Tennessee through April 24

NASHVILLLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The president of the Tennessee Hospitality and Tourism Association told News 2 that the hospitality industry will likely face a large percentage of unemployment.

Officials say that downtown Nashville is seeing the hardest hit. He says occupancy is down 70-80 percent than what it usually is. They said in the next few weeks, about 75 percent of the 400,000 people in the hotel industry will be out of a job.