Governor Bill Lee recommends schools close across Tennessee through April 24

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — On Tuesday afternoon, Governor Bill Lee recommended that all schools in Tennessee close until April 24.
Previously, Lee said to close until March 31, but now he is urging schools to stay closed longer due to the coronavirus outbreak.
This comes after the health department released that there are 667 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in the state. Two people have died.
|County
|# of Cases
|Anderson
|1
|Blount
|3
|Bradley
|2
|Campbell
|2
|Carroll
|3
|Cheatham
|5
|Chester
|1
|Claiborne
|1
|Cocke
|1
|Cumberland
|3
|Davidson
|183
|Dickson
|5
|Dyer
|2
|Fayette
|2
|Franklin
|1
|Gibson
|2
|Greene
|5
|Grundy
|1
|Hamblen
|2
|Hamilton
|8
|Hardin
|1
|Houston
|1
|Jefferson
|4
|Knox
|15
|Lincoln
|1
|Loudon
|2
|Marion
|1
|Maury
|6
|McMinn
|2
|Monroe
|2
|Montgomery
|6
|Perry
|1
|Putnam
|8
|Roane
|1
|Robertson
|12
|Rutherford
|13
|Scott
|1
|Sevier
|2
|Shelby
|99
|Sullivan
|2
|Sumner
|34
|Tipton
|6
|Washington
|7
|Williamson
|64
|Wilson
|7
|Residents of other states/countries
|95
|Pending
|38
|Total Cases – as of (3/24/20)
|667