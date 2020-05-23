coronavirus

Governor Bill Lee promising National Guard assistance to business owners

Coronavirus

by: The Associated Press

Posted:
Bill Lee

FILE – In this March 16, 2020, file photo, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee answers questions concerning the state's response to the coronavirus during a news conference in Nashville, Tenn.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Governor Bill Lee is promising business leaders he would send the National Guard to help their companies with COVID-19 testing should they ask for it.

The Republican made the announcement Friday while speaking on a livestream for a Tennessee Chamber of Commerce and Industry event. He touted the state’s high testing rate while pointing out that Tennessee was one of the first states in the country to reopen during the coronavirus outbreak.

It’s unclear if businesses are already requesting and receiving the National Guard assistance.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc.

