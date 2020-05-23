Governor Bill Lee promising National Guard assistance to business owners

FILE – In this March 16, 2020, file photo, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee answers questions concerning the state’s response to the coronavirus during a news conference in Nashville, Tenn. Tennessee abortion providers are asking a federal judge to order that abortions can go forward despite an executive order from Gov. Lee aimed at reducing the spread of the coronavirus. Their lawyers argue in a motion filed on Monday, April 13, 2020, that Lee’s order blocking “nonemergency healthcare procedures” should not apply to abortions. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Governor Bill Lee is promising business leaders he would send the National Guard to help their companies with COVID-19 testing should they ask for it.

The Republican made the announcement Friday while speaking on a livestream for a Tennessee Chamber of Commerce and Industry event. He touted the state’s high testing rate while pointing out that Tennessee was one of the first states in the country to reopen during the coronavirus outbreak.

It’s unclear if businesses are already requesting and receiving the National Guard assistance.

