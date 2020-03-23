Live Now
coronavirus

Governor Bill Lee establishes COVID-19 Unified Command

Coronavirus

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee speaking Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, about the state’s plans for responding to the coronavirus. (WATE)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Governor Bill Lee created the ‘COVID-19 Unified Command’ on Monday afternoon.

He said this is a joint effort to streamline coordination across the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency, Tennessee Department of Health and Tennessee Department of Military.

“The COVID-19 pandemic challenges every aspect of traditional government response in a crisis. I have appointed the Unified Command to effectively change the way we attack COVID-19 in Tennessee as we work to simultaneously address health, economic and supply crises.”

Governor Bill Lee

Commissioner Stuart McWhorter will lead the COVID-19 Unified Command. McWhorter appointed retired Brig. Gen. Scott Brower to serve as chief of staff for the operation.

“Gen. Brower’s special forces background and previous service as the Acting Senior Commander for the 101st Airborne Division has enabled him to pull leaders together and troubleshoot quickly in a crisis. Gov. Lee has urged our team to challenge every barrier and assembling this team is the first step.”

Commissioner Stuart McWhorter

The COVID-19 Unified Command also includes:

  • Patrick Sheehan, TEMA Director
  • Dr. Lisa Piercey, Commissioner, Tennessee Department of Health
  • Maj. Gen. Jeff Holmes, Adjutant General, Tennessee Department of Military
County# of Cases
Anderson1
Blount1
Bradley2
Campbell2
Carroll2
Cheatham4
Chester1
Claiborne1
Cocke1
Cumberland2
Davidson164
Dickson5
Dyer2
Fayette2
Franklin1
Gibson1
Greene4
Hamblen3
Hamilton12
Houston1
Jefferson3
Knox12
Lincoln1
Loudon1
Marion1
Maury6
McMinn 2
Monroe2
Montgomery3
Perry2
Putnam6
Roane1
Robertson6
Rutherford9
Scott2
Sevier1
Shelby93
Sullivan 2
Sumner34
Tipton6
Washington6
Weakley1
Williamson53
Wilson 6
Residents of other states/countries89
Unknown54
Total Casesas of (3/23/20)615

