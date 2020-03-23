Governor Bill Lee establishes COVID-19 Unified Command

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Governor Bill Lee created the ‘COVID-19 Unified Command’ on Monday afternoon.
He said this is a joint effort to streamline coordination across the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency, Tennessee Department of Health and Tennessee Department of Military.
“The COVID-19 pandemic challenges every aspect of traditional government response in a crisis. I have appointed the Unified Command to effectively change the way we attack COVID-19 in Tennessee as we work to simultaneously address health, economic and supply crises.”Governor Bill Lee
Commissioner Stuart McWhorter will lead the COVID-19 Unified Command. McWhorter appointed retired Brig. Gen. Scott Brower to serve as chief of staff for the operation.
“Gen. Brower’s special forces background and previous service as the Acting Senior Commander for the 101st Airborne Division has enabled him to pull leaders together and troubleshoot quickly in a crisis. Gov. Lee has urged our team to challenge every barrier and assembling this team is the first step.”Commissioner Stuart McWhorter
The COVID-19 Unified Command also includes:
- Patrick Sheehan, TEMA Director
- Dr. Lisa Piercey, Commissioner, Tennessee Department of Health
- Maj. Gen. Jeff Holmes, Adjutant General, Tennessee Department of Military
|County
|# of Cases
|Anderson
|1
|Blount
|1
|Bradley
|2
|Campbell
|2
|Carroll
|2
|Cheatham
|4
|Chester
|1
|Claiborne
|1
|Cocke
|1
|Cumberland
|2
|Davidson
|164
|Dickson
|5
|Dyer
|2
|Fayette
|2
|Franklin
|1
|Gibson
|1
|Greene
|4
|Hamblen
|3
|Hamilton
|12
|Houston
|1
|Jefferson
|3
|Knox
|12
|Lincoln
|1
|Loudon
|1
|Marion
|1
|Maury
|6
|McMinn
|2
|Monroe
|2
|Montgomery
|3
|Perry
|2
|Putnam
|6
|Roane
|1
|Robertson
|6
|Rutherford
|9
|Scott
|2
|Sevier
|1
|Shelby
|93
|Sullivan
|2
|Sumner
|34
|Tipton
|6
|Washington
|6
|Weakley
|1
|Williamson
|53
|Wilson
|6
|Residents of other states/countries
|89
|Unknown
|54
|Total Cases – as of (3/23/20)
|615
