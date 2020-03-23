Governor Bill Lee establishes COVID-19 Unified Command

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee speaking Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, about the state’s plans for responding to the coronavirus. (WATE)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Governor Bill Lee created the ‘COVID-19 Unified Command’ on Monday afternoon.

He said this is a joint effort to streamline coordination across the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency, Tennessee Department of Health and Tennessee Department of Military.

“The COVID-19 pandemic challenges every aspect of traditional government response in a crisis. I have appointed the Unified Command to effectively change the way we attack COVID-19 in Tennessee as we work to simultaneously address health, economic and supply crises.” Governor Bill Lee

Commissioner Stuart McWhorter will lead the COVID-19 Unified Command. McWhorter appointed retired Brig. Gen. Scott Brower to serve as chief of staff for the operation.

“Gen. Brower’s special forces background and previous service as the Acting Senior Commander for the 101st Airborne Division has enabled him to pull leaders together and troubleshoot quickly in a crisis. Gov. Lee has urged our team to challenge every barrier and assembling this team is the first step.” Commissioner Stuart McWhorter

The COVID-19 Unified Command also includes:

Patrick Sheehan, TEMA Director

Dr. Lisa Piercey, Commissioner, Tennessee Department of Health

Maj. Gen. Jeff Holmes, Adjutant General, Tennessee Department of Military

County # of Cases Anderson 1 Blount 1 Bradley 2 Campbell 2 Carroll 2 Cheatham 4 Chester 1 Claiborne 1 Cocke 1 Cumberland 2 Davidson 164 Dickson 5 Dyer 2 Fayette 2 Franklin 1 Gibson 1 Greene 4 Hamblen 3 Hamilton 12 Houston 1 Jefferson 3 Knox 12 Lincoln 1 Loudon 1 Marion 1 Maury 6 McMinn 2 Monroe 2 Montgomery 3 Perry 2 Putnam 6 Roane 1 Robertson 6 Rutherford 9 Scott 2 Sevier 1 Shelby 93 Sullivan 2 Sumner 34 Tipton 6 Washington 6 Weakley 1 Williamson 53 Wilson 6 Residents of other states/countries 89 Unknown 54 Total Cases – as of (3/23/20) 615

