Governor Bill Lee considers special session to discuss education struggles amid pandemic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Governor Bill Lee is considering holding a special session to discuss the education struggles amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a statement from his Press Secretary.

In a reply to an inquiry from News 2, Lee’s office issued the following statement:

“The Governor is weighing a number of options to ensure that students and educators have the resources and supports they need to succeed in the most challenging school year in Tennessee’s history. We’ll continue to work with the General Assembly to chart the most appropriate path forward on this critical issue.” Gillum Ferguson, Press Secretary, Office of the Governor

No other information was immediately released, but News 2 will continue to follow any developments.

News 2 digs deeper into how schools are moving forward safely for the new academic year. See how other districts around Middle Tennessee are handling everything from classroom concerns to the future of sports in our special series. Click here to see more.