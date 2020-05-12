Governor Beshear discusses 10-year-old on a ventilator due to COVID-19

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKRN) — Monday evening Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear shared heartbreaking news of a 10-year-old in the state on a ventilator due to COVID-19.

The state health commissioner explained how youth can present different COVID-19 symptoms than adults. This can range from children not showing symptoms to an extensive inflammatory response.

“I’m breathing through it too, because I’m the dad of a 10-year-old and a 9-year-old,” Governor Beshear said. “So today we’re letting you know that we have a 10-year-old here in Kentucky on a ventilator, due to COVID-19.”

An update on COVID-19 at the Green River Correctional Complex was also given at Monday’s daily briefing. Officials say the facility now has 1,081 cases between staff and inmates. Four of those people have been hospitalized.