Governor announces order to restrict travel outside Kentucky

FRANKLIN, Ky. (WKRN) — In Kentucky, the governor issued a different type of order, after hearing from counties right on the Tennessee state line.

Governor Andy Beshear is asking people in Kentucky to avoid unnecessary travel to other states — including Tennessee. He announced the travel restrictions as the state’s death toll from the virus rose to 11.

Exceptions include essential business and activities, like going to work, grocery shopping, getting medicine or visiting a loved one.

If a Kentuckian travels to another state for anything outside of that, officials want them to self-quarantine for 14 days. Since Tennessee has nearly 2,000 coronavirus cases, Kentucky officials are on edge.

Simpson County had their first COVID-19 death over the weekend, an elderly woman.

Franklin, Kentucky’s mayor issued an executive order that prevents unnecessary gatherings to help stop the spread since, according to officials, there are still people who aren’t taking the virus seriously.

“Honestly I received a video over the weekend of someone cutting the tape and letting their kids into the playground area,” explained Judge Executive of Simpson County Mason Barnes.

In Franklin, the city’s mayor issued an executive order to stop unnecessary gatherings — even roping off public parks and playgrounds.

“Being a border county from Tennessee, we have an influx of people from Tennessee coming up and we have no way to control that,” said Barnes.

“So the order does require that if you travel to a different state for any reason other than those exceptions you will be required to quarantine for 14 days. It’s an important order, let’s make sure we follow it,” said Governor Beshear.

It is unknown if checkpoints will be set up to enforce the governor’s order.

County # of Cases Anderson 9 Bedford 1 Benton 3 Bledsoe 2 Blount 10 Bradley 9 Campbell 4 Cannon 2 Carroll 5 Cheatham 8 Chester 3 Claiborne 2 Cocke 1 Coffee 1 Cumberland 11 Davidson 364 DeKalb 4 Dickson 12 Dyer 3 Fayette 10 Franklin 5 Gibson 5 Giles 1 Greene 12 Grundy 2 Hamblen 2 Hamilton 40 Hardeman 1 Hardin 1 Hawkins 4 Haywood 2 Henry 1 Houston 1 Jefferson 5 Johnson 2 Knox 52 Lewis 2 Lincoln 1 Loudon 8 Macon 3 Madison 5 Marion 6 Maury 11 McMinn 3 McNairy 1 Meigs 1 Monroe 3 Montgomery 13 Morgan 1 Obion 1 Overton 2 Perry 2 Putnam 24 Roane 2 Robertson 27 Rutherford 57 Scott 2 Sevier 7 Shelby 396 Smith 1 Sullivan 11 Sumner 164 Tipton 16 Trousdale 3 Unicoi 1 Union 1 Washington 14 Wayne 1 Weakley 1 White 1 Williamson 111 Wilson 32 Residents of other states/countries 192 Pending 101 Total Cases – as of (3/30/20) 1,834

