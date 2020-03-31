Live Now
Governor announces order to restrict travel outside Kentucky

FRANKLIN, Ky. (WKRN) — In Kentucky, the governor issued a different type of order, after hearing from counties right on the Tennessee state line.

Governor Andy Beshear is asking people in Kentucky to avoid unnecessary travel to other states — including Tennessee. He announced the travel restrictions as the state’s death toll from the virus rose to 11.

Exceptions include essential business and activities, like going to work, grocery shopping, getting medicine or visiting a loved one.

If a Kentuckian travels to another state for anything outside of that, officials want them to self-quarantine for 14 days. Since Tennessee has nearly 2,000 coronavirus cases, Kentucky officials are on edge.

Simpson County had their first COVID-19 death over the weekend, an elderly woman.

Franklin, Kentucky’s mayor issued an executive order that prevents unnecessary gatherings to help stop the spread since, according to officials, there are still people who aren’t taking the virus seriously.

“Honestly I received a video over the weekend of someone cutting the tape and letting their kids into the playground area,” explained Judge Executive of Simpson County Mason Barnes.

In Franklin, the city’s mayor issued an executive order to stop unnecessary gatherings — even roping off public parks and playgrounds.

“Being a border county from Tennessee, we have an influx of people from Tennessee coming up and we have no way to control that,” said Barnes.

“So the order does require that if you travel to a different state for any reason other than those exceptions you will be required to quarantine for 14 days. It’s an important order, let’s make sure we follow it,” said Governor Beshear.

It is unknown if checkpoints will be set up to enforce the governor’s order.

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

County# of Cases
Anderson9
Bedford1
Benton3
Bledsoe2
Blount10
Bradley9
Campbell4
Cannon2
Carroll5
Cheatham8
Chester3
Claiborne2
Cocke1
Coffee1
Cumberland11
Davidson 364
DeKalb4
Dickson12
Dyer3
Fayette10
Franklin5
Gibson5
Giles1
Greene12
Grundy2
Hamblen2
Hamilton40
Hardeman1
Hardin 1
Hawkins4
Haywood2
Henry1
Houston1
Jefferson5
Johnson2
Knox52
Lewis2
Lincoln1
Loudon8
Macon3
Madison5
Marion6
Maury11
McMinn 3
McNairy1
Meigs1
Monroe3
Montgomery13
Morgan1
Obion1
Overton2
Perry2
Putnam24
Roane2
Robertson27
Rutherford57
Scott2
Sevier7
Shelby396
Smith1
Sullivan 11
Sumner164
Tipton16
Trousdale3
Unicoi1
Union1
Washington14
Wayne1
Weakley1
White1
Williamson111
Wilson 32
Residents of other states/countries192
Pending101
Total Casesas of (3/30/20)1,834

