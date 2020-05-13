Governor agrees with in-person voting requirement

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP/WKRN) — If you want to vote in this year’s August primary election, you’ll have to do it in person. Officials say the fears of catching the coronavirus won’t warrant mail-in ballots.

State election coordinators announced the decision after consulting with the attorney general. The governor said he agreed with the decision Tuesday.

The state is still preparing for 1.4 million voters, who are 60 years or older, to vote by mail.

Right now, there are two pending lawsuits working to reverse this decision… And make mail-in voting an option for every Tennessee voter.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.