Governor: 59 additional residents, 33 staff members at Gallatin nursing home test positive for COVID-19

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two residents of a Gallatin nursing home have died amid an outbreak of COVID-19 that has led to dozens of residents and staff members testing positive for the virus.

Residents were removed from the Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation and Healing Friday night, one day after the nursing home revealed at least one patient had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Sumner Regional Medical Center announced Saturday morning on Facebook that it had accepted a total of 24 patients from the Gallatin Center and that one had died.

Family members later identified the resident who passed away as 80-year-old Homer Barr, a former fire captain.

Sumner Regional Medical Center announced the death of a second resident Sunday evening, as additional residents were being transported to the hospital from the facility.

The governor’s office then revealed 59 additional residents and 33 staff members had tested positive for COVID-19. While the residents were transported to the hospital for treatment, the staff members were all isolated at home.

Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

County # of Cases Anderson 6 Bedford 1 Benton 3 Bledsoe 2 Blount 9 Bradley 8 Campbell 4 Cannon 2 Carroll 5 Cheatham 8 Chester 2 Claiborne 2 Cocke 1 Coffee 1 Cumberland 9 Davidson 260 Decatur 1 DeKalb 3 Dickson 11 Dyer 3 Fayette 10 Franklin 6 Gibson 3 Greene 9 Grundy 2 Hamblen 2 Hamilton 35 Hardeman 1 Hardin 1 Hawkins 2 Haywood 2 Henry 1 Houston 2 Jefferson 5 Johnson 2 Knox 38 Lewis 2 Lincoln 1 Loudon 8 Macon 3 Madison 3 Marion 5 Maury 8 McMinn 3 McNairy 1 Meigs 1 Monroe 3 Montgomery 13 Morgan 1 Obion 1 Overton 2 Perry 2 Putnam 17 Roane 2 Robertson 25 Rutherford 48 Scott 2 Sevier 6 Shelby 313 Smith 1 Sullivan 8 Sumner 93 Tipton 15 Trousdale 1 Unicoi 1 Union 1 Washington 14 Weakley 1 White 1 Williamson 101 Wilson 27 Residents of other states/countries 150 Pending 190 Total Cases – as of (3/29/20) 1,537

