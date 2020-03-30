Governor: 59 additional residents, 33 staff members at Gallatin nursing home test positive for COVID-19

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two residents of a Gallatin nursing home have died amid an outbreak of COVID-19 that has led to dozens of residents and staff members testing positive for the virus.
Residents were removed from the Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation and Healing Friday night, one day after the nursing home revealed at least one patient had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
Sumner Regional Medical Center announced Saturday morning on Facebook that it had accepted a total of 24 patients from the Gallatin Center and that one had died.
Family members later identified the resident who passed away as 80-year-old Homer Barr, a former fire captain.
Sumner Regional Medical Center announced the death of a second resident Sunday evening, as additional residents were being transported to the hospital from the facility.
The governor’s office then revealed 59 additional residents and 33 staff members had tested positive for COVID-19. While the residents were transported to the hospital for treatment, the staff members were all isolated at home.
Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee
|Name
|Age
|Residence
|1.
|Pete Meenen
|73
|Davidson/Grundy
|2.
|Ron Golden
|56
|Goodlettsville
|3.
|No ID
|65+
|Hamilton County
|4.
|No ID
|67
|Davidson County
|5.
|No ID
|Shelby County
|6.
|No ID
|N/A
|7.
|Homer Barr
|80
|Sumner County
|8.
|Joe Diffie
|61
|Davidson County
|9.
|No ID
|Sumner County
Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases
(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)
|County
|# of Cases
|Anderson
|6
|Bedford
|1
|Benton
|3
|Bledsoe
|2
|Blount
|9
|Bradley
|8
|Campbell
|4
|Cannon
|2
|Carroll
|5
|Cheatham
|8
|Chester
|2
|Claiborne
|2
|Cocke
|1
|Coffee
|1
|Cumberland
|9
|Davidson
|260
|Decatur
|1
|DeKalb
|3
|Dickson
|11
|Dyer
|3
|Fayette
|10
|Franklin
|6
|Gibson
|3
|Greene
|9
|Grundy
|2
|Hamblen
|2
|Hamilton
|35
|Hardeman
|1
|Hardin
|1
|Hawkins
|2
|Haywood
|2
|Henry
|1
|Houston
|2
|Jefferson
|5
|Johnson
|2
|Knox
|38
|Lewis
|2
|Lincoln
|1
|Loudon
|8
|Macon
|3
|Madison
|3
|Marion
|5
|Maury
|8
|McMinn
|3
|McNairy
|1
|Meigs
|1
|Monroe
|3
|Montgomery
|13
|Morgan
|1
|Obion
|1
|Overton
|2
|Perry
|2
|Putnam
|17
|Roane
|2
|Robertson
|25
|Rutherford
|48
|Scott
|2
|Sevier
|6
|Shelby
|313
|Smith
|1
|Sullivan
|8
|Sumner
|93
|Tipton
|15
|Trousdale
|1
|Unicoi
|1
|Union
|1
|Washington
|14
|Weakley
|1
|White
|1
|Williamson
|101
|Wilson
|27
|Residents of other states/countries
|150
|Pending
|190
|Total Cases – as of (3/29/20)
|1,537
Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.
