Governor: 59 additional residents, 33 staff members at Gallatin nursing home test positive for COVID-19

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two residents of a Gallatin nursing home have died amid an outbreak of COVID-19 that has led to dozens of residents and staff members testing positive for the virus.

Residents were removed from the Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation and Healing Friday night, one day after the nursing home revealed at least one patient had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Sumner Regional Medical Center announced Saturday morning on Facebook that it had accepted a total of 24 patients from the Gallatin Center and that one had died.

Family members later identified the resident who passed away as 80-year-old Homer Barr, a former fire captain.

Sumner Regional Medical Center announced the death of a second resident Sunday evening, as additional residents were being transported to the hospital from the facility.

The governor’s office then revealed 59 additional residents and 33 staff members had tested positive for COVID-19. While the residents were transported to the hospital for treatment, the staff members were all isolated at home.

Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee

NameAgeResidence
1.Pete Meenen73Davidson/Grundy
2.Ron Golden56Goodlettsville
3.No ID65+Hamilton County
4.No ID67Davidson County
5.No IDShelby County
6.No IDN/A
7.Homer Barr80Sumner County
8.Joe Diffie61Davidson County
9.No IDSumner County

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

County# of Cases
Anderson6
Bedford1
Benton3
Bledsoe2
Blount9
Bradley8
Campbell4
Cannon2
Carroll5
Cheatham8
Chester2
Claiborne2
Cocke1
Coffee1
Cumberland9
Davidson 260
Decatur1
DeKalb3
Dickson11
Dyer3
Fayette10
Franklin6
Gibson3
Greene9
Grundy2
Hamblen2
Hamilton35
Hardeman1
Hardin 1
Hawkins2
Haywood2
Henry1
Houston2
Jefferson5
Johnson2
Knox38
Lewis2
Lincoln1
Loudon8
Macon3
Madison3
Marion5
Maury8
McMinn 3
McNairy1
Meigs1
Monroe3
Montgomery13
Morgan1
Obion1
Overton2
Perry2
Putnam17
Roane2
Robertson25
Rutherford48
Scott2
Sevier6
Shelby313
Smith1
Sullivan 8
Sumner93
Tipton15
Trousdale1
Unicoi1
Union1
Washington14
Weakley1
White1
Williamson101
Wilson 27
Residents of other states/countries150
Pending190
Total Casesas of (3/29/20)1,537

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

CDC
TN Dept of Health
Nashville

