Gov. Lee urges Tennesseans to help with childcare

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The COVID-19 pandemic has put a strain on so many Tennessee families and Governor Bill Lee is urging those who can, to step up and help.

“I want to encourage Tennesseans to engage in this issue of childcare across our state. We have great needs and families are faced with great dilemmas around the issues that present when schools are closed and their children come home. Again, if you are a church, I encourage you to adopt a school and families in that school to help in any way. You can to alleviate the burden through this transition period. If you are a neighbor out there and you see a neighbor in need who has lost a job or has sudden childcare needs, be a Tennessean, engage in those around us and together we can alleviate some of the problems that will face us in the weeks ahead.”

Gov. Lee added the state will be changing the rules for temporary assistance or “TANIFF” funding. Those who qualify could receive up to $1,000 for a family of five.

You are urged to contact the Department of Human Services, or check their website for specifics.

Click here for more.

Most patients with COVID-19 have a mild respiratory illness including fever, cough and shortness of breath. The Tennessee Department of Health strongly encourages Tennesseans to wash your hands often with soap and water and to not touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.



The CDC recommends that for the next 8 weeks, organizers (whether groups or individuals) cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 50 people or more throughout the United States.



High-risk individuals are defined as adults over 60 years old or people of any age with serious chronic medical conditions such as: Heart disease, diabetes, or lung disease.

The Tennessee Department of Health offers a COVID-19 Public Information Line at 877-857-2945, with information available daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central Time.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

MORE COVERAGE